Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $11,957,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

