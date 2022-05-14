Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $11,957,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
