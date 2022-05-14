TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 573,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,685. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

