Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBOX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 190.90 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

