TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

TSR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. TSR has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

