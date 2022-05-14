Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,613,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUP opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

