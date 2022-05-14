Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBXXF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

