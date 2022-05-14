Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TBXXF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
