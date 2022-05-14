Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

