Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS TLCC opened at $0.17 on Friday. Twinlab Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, resveratrol, collagen, keratin, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand.

