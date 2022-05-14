Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS TLCC opened at $0.17 on Friday. Twinlab Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
