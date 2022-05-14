Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Nicolas Barthelemy Acquires 8,550 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,715.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

