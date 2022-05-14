U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

