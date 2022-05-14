U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAU shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

