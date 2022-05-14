UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF traded down $13.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. UCB has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

