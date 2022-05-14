Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%.

UFAB stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Unique Fabricating at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.