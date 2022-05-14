Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%.
UFAB stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
