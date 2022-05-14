Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 7,149 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 244,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

