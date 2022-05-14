Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong Sells 30,120 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $6.46 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Urban One by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Urban One by 13.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

