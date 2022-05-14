US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in US Foods by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $6,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

