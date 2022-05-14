Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 447.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 7,416.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter worth about $9,444,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

