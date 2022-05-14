VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VRME stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

