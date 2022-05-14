VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

VRME stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 51,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a net margin of 408.69% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in VerifyMe by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

