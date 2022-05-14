Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson Sells 167,187 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

