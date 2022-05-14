Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.35. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verra Mobility by 31.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

