Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

VRCA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,772. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

