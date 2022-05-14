Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

