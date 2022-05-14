Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $13.00 on Friday. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Veru alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Veru by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Veru by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veru by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.