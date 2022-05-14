Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $13.00 on Friday. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Veru by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Veru by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veru by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
