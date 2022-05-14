Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,415,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.57.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.