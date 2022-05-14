Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Burt A. Adelman Buys 10,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $668.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

