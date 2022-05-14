Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.93 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.