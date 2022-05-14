Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. Vicor has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

