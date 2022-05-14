Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,530.33.

VTXPF remained flat at $$20.69 during trading hours on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Victrex has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

