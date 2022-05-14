Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

VWE opened at 7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $492.91 million and a PE ratio of 799.80. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 7.60 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 81.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

