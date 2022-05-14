Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGII. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $8,362,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGII stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

