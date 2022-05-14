Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vitru (Get Rating)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
