Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Vitru during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

