VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

NYSE VZIO opened at $8.40 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VIZIO by 15,442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

