VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
NYSE VZIO opened at $8.40 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.
In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
