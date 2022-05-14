VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $14,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,840,000.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

