Voyager Digital (VOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$207.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.48 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

