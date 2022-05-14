Voyager Digital (VOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$207.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.48 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

