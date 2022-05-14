Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Major Shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Sells 6,000,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

