WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of WEX traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,185. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

