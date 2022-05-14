Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

WFCF opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.78. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.