Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
WLMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
