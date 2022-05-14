Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

