WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

FSOYF stock opened at 5.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.32. WithSecure Oyj has a one year low of 3.68 and a one year high of 6.42.

About WithSecure Oyj (Get Rating)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

