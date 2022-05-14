WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

FSOYF stock opened at 5.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.32. WithSecure Oyj has a one year low of 3.68 and a one year high of 6.42.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

