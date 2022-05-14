World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 15.36. World Acceptance has a one year low of $139.77 and a one year high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $950.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

