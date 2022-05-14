WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

WSPOF stock remained flat at $$101.74 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.23. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

