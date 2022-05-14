WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF remained flat at $$101.74 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.