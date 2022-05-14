WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF remained flat at $$101.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

