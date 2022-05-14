WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$180.64.

TSE WSP traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 232,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,133. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.16 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$158.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.20.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

