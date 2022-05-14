WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$180.64.
Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$134.20. 232,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,133. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.16 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.20.
About WSP Global (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
