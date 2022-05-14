X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

XFOR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

