Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

